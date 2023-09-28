Advertise With Us
We go dry for Friday and the weekend

By Michael White
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The clouds kept our high yesterday in the mid 80s which is a huge change from the mid 90s we got on Tuesday. Rain was scattered on Wednesday and today the chance drops even more, down to 20%. We go totally dry for Friday and the weekend so no issues for high school football games or for weekend weather plans. Highs will reach the upper 80s today due to being mostly cloudy, but we return to the low 90s Friday and through the weekend so hot afternoons are coming back but at least the humidity will be lower. That means our morning temps will slide into the upper 60s this weekend and mid 60s by next week.

As for tropical threats, none for the U.S with only two and a half left in the active part of hurricane season.

