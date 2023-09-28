Advertise With Us
Hire One

What a catch! Crews catch 400-pound stingray along Atlantic coast

A Connecticut Fish and Wildlife crew caught a 400-pound stingray in the Long Island Sound on...
A Connecticut Fish and Wildlife crew caught a 400-pound stingray in the Long Island Sound on Wednesday.(Connecticut Fish and Wildlife)
By Evan Sobol and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A crew surveying the Long Island Sound ended up catching a 400-pound stingray this week.

Officials with Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said the stingray was more than 6 feet long and 5 feet wide.

“These gentle giants are found along the Atlantic coast from New England to Florida but are relatively rare in the Long Island Sound,” the crew shared.

The animals have venomous spines on their tail, but officials said they are not aggressive. The stingrays are also not frequently found in shallow areas where people swim.

Wildlife officials shared a picture of the catch on Wednesday, showing the stingray laying on its back under the supervision of crews from the Long Island Sound Trawl Survey.

“Our crew quickly took some measurements and immediately returned the stingray to the water to watch it swim away alive and well,” officials with Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said.

According to Connecticut officials, the Long Island Sound Trawl Survey team measures the abundance of animals in the Long Island Sound.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School
Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
Jawan "Jay" Dallas ... died after confrontation with police in Theodore, Alabama, on Sunday,...
Toxicology report complete for Theodore man who died during confrontation with police, city says
Charity Harris
Jury convicts Semmes mother in abuse of her twins

Latest News

A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game
Accused Taziki's shooter waives preliminary hearing
Accused Taziki's shooter waives preliminary hearing
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP...
Trump won’t try to move Georgia case to federal court after judge rejected similar bid by Meadows
Multiple students arrested at Baker for fighting
2 more Baker students arrested after multiple fights at school