16 parents file lawsuit against Daphne day care

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - According to a lawsuit filed in Baldwin County, 16 parents are suing Big Blue Marble Academy for alleged child abuse.

The lawsuit claims that children were subjected to corporal punishment and physical punishment including shaking, pushing and pinching.

It also claims that kids were verbally abused and that employees withheld food and locked children in rooms unattended as punishment.

Daphne PD said they responded to three complaints at the daycare, but no charges were filed.

One employee was fired in April for grabbing a child and yelling at them, but the parents did not follow up with charges, according to police.

Big Blue Marble sent the following statement to FOX10:

Big Blue Marble Academy’s number one priority is to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff. We take matters like this very seriously and have cooperated with the proper authorities and parties to review the allegations thoroughly. State Licensing has concluded its investigation into each of the claims, which were ultimately dismissed as unfounded. Additionally, Big Blue Marble Academy in Daphne has had a series of satisfactory licensing visits and is not currently under investigation for any licensing violations. Safeguarding the well-being of the children and families entrusted to our care is not just a responsibility but a fundamental value we uphold. We are committed to the safety and well-being of the children and families we serve and stand firm in maintaining the highest standards of accountability and protection.

