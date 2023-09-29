MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Africatown Swim-To-SCUBA program in partnership with the Africatown Heritage Preservation Foundation and the Marlins Swim Team will be conducting a Discover SCUBA session at the Africatown Kidd Park swimming pool on Saturday, 30 September, at 10am. The session will be conducted by professional divers from Diving With a Purpose (DWP). The program introduces young swimmers from the Africatown and Mobile communities to the sport of SCUBA diving. Once completed and qualified, youth can start training to become a certified open water SCUBA diver and participate in DWP underwater archaeology and coral reef conservation programs.

The Africatown Swim-To-SCUBA program is sponsored by the Slave Wreck Project (SWP) of the National Museum of History and Culture and executed by Diving With a Purpose, a global partner with SWP.

https://divingwithapurpose.org/

Facebook: Diving With a Purpose

Instagram: Youth Diving With a Purpose

https://nmaahc.si.edu/explore/initiatives/slave-wrecks-project

