Advertise With Us
Hire One

Bullying can have negative impact on mental health of children

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month, And, we are concluding our weeklong series on FOX10′s Good Day Gulf Coast.

Bullying can have a big impact, both immediate and long-lasting, on the mental health for our children.

Suicide is a very serious problem in both adults and children. Focusing on mental health can have a big impact on reducing those numbers.

Experts say it is so important to watch for warning signs and be ready to step in to help if you think something may be wrong.

If you or someone you know is needing help, you can call 988 anytime to talk with a counselor.

SEE ALSO:

How does social media impact mental health of children?

How substance use can negatively impact mental health

Helping children navigate through mental health issues

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple homicide in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School
Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
Vacoeria Pritchett (left) and Valandra Pritchett (right)
Street justice narrative leads to arrest

Latest News

Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents show turbulent relationship surrounding 3 dead in Semmes
Court documents show turbulent relationship surrounding 3 dead in Semmes
CJ Edwards family reacts to guilty manslaughter verdict
CJ Edwards family reacts to guilty manslaughter verdict
CJ Edwards family reacts to guilty manslaughter verdict
CJ Edwards family reacts to guilty manslaughter verdict