Bullying can have negative impact on mental health of children

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month, And, we are concluding our weeklong series on FOX10′s Good Day Gulf Coast.

Bullying can have a big impact, both immediate and long-lasting, on the mental health for our children.

Suicide is a very serious problem in both adults and children. Focusing on mental health can have a big impact on reducing those numbers.

Experts say it is so important to watch for warning signs and be ready to step in to help if you think something may be wrong.

If you or someone you know is needing help, you can call 988 anytime to talk with a counselor.

SEE ALSO:

How does social media impact mental health of children?

How substance use can negatively impact mental health

Helping children navigate through mental health issues

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.