CJ Edwards family reacts to guilty manslaughter verdict

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a Fairhope man that was shot and killed last summer is now getting justice.

Aiden Thompson, 21, was found guilty of manslaughter for killing well-known former high school athlete CJ Edwards, 22, at his house.

“Me being a father, you can’t ask for a better son than him,” said Cory Edwards, CJ’s father.

Edwards was a basketball and football star in Fairhope.

Over a year following his death, his killer is now facing the consequences.

“When the verdict was being read, I honestly think everybody was holding their breath because whenever it was being read, as a family, it was a big relief,” said Ta’rhea McCovery, cousin.

Thompson was found guilty of manslaughter in a Baldwin County courtroom.

Fairhope investigators said he and Edwards were friends.

In June of last year, Edwards hosted a birthday party at his home off Twin Beech Road when Thompson shot and killed him with a gun police said was stolen.

Now, family is pleased with the outcome. They took Thursday to celebrate Edwards’s life and honor the things he loved.

“Thank you, Lord, I’m grateful,” said McCovery. “I just couldn’t think about anything other than CJ. I just felt like he was in the room smiling because we have justice for him.”

The Baldwin County District Attorney’s office posted a statement to Facebook following the verdict.

Total deliberation for the jury took less than four hours.

Thompson’s sentencing is set for December 5th.

