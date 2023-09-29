Football Friday 09/29/2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this Football Friday, Joe starts by talking about the latest with Tide, Tigers and Jags. Joe talks about Auburn’s tough QB situation, Bama trying to turn a corner, and the Jags trying to bounce back.

As always, FOX10′s Emily Cochran joins Joe to preview a big night ahead in high school football. That includes a border battle between Daphne and Spanish Fort.

And... Joe previews the NFL Sunday on FOX10 and makes his picks for this Sunday. Joe’s picks are now 5-2 on the season, 71.4% correct!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.