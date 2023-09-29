Advertise With Us
Hire One

Football Friday 09/29/2023

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this Football Friday, Joe starts by talking about the latest with Tide, Tigers and Jags. Joe talks about Auburn’s tough QB situation, Bama trying to turn a corner, and the Jags trying to bounce back.

As always, FOX10′s Emily Cochran joins Joe to preview a big night ahead in high school football. That includes a border battle between Daphne and Spanish Fort.

And... Joe previews the NFL Sunday on FOX10 and makes his picks for this Sunday. Joe’s picks are now 5-2 on the season, 71.4% correct!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple homicide in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School
Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide

Latest News

The Vegan Chef Challenge returns to Mobile
The Vegan Chef Challenge returns to Mobile
The Africatown Swim-To-SCUBA program
The Africatown Swim-To-SCUBA program
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: WWII ‘Black Panthers’ Tank Battalion and new...
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: WWII ‘Black Panthers’ Tank Battalion and new documentary
Taylor Hicks on Studio10
Taylor Hicks on Studio10