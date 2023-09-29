Advertise With Us
Hire One

Highs expected to max out in the 80s

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re starting off with sunny skies this morning. We will continue to stay dry today, with increased cloud cover later this afternoon/evening. Daytime highs will continue to not be as hot as previous days, with temperatures expected to max out in the 80s.

Overnight, we will dip down into the 60s and the lower-70s.

Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will warm up. We will start off quiet with increased cloud cover, but sunshine will make an appearance by the afternoon. We will continue to stay dry. Temperatures will warm back up into the upper-80s and the lower-90s into the weekend. The weekend continues to look dry.

Rip current risks are high today and will drop to moderate tomorrow. Use caution if spending time at the beach.

Tracking the tropics, TS Phillipe is churning in the central Atlantic. It is tracking west and is expected to continue to keep that strength before turning north early next week. Also, Tropical Storm Rina is right behind Phillipe in the central Atlantic. It is expected to stay a TS in the central Atlantic into the weekend, before becoming a remnant low on Sunday. Both systems will continue to stay close to one another. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated on FOX10.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple homicide in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School
Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide

Latest News

Highs expected to max out in the 80s
Highs expected to max out in the 80s
A little warmer today
A little warmer today
A little warmer today
A little warmer today
Next weather for Thursday, Sep 28 from FOX10 News
Quiet and warmer conditions expected this weekend
Next weather for Thursday, Sep 28 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Thursday, Sep 28 from FOX10 News