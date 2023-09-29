Highs expected to max out in the 80s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re starting off with sunny skies this morning. We will continue to stay dry today, with increased cloud cover later this afternoon/evening. Daytime highs will continue to not be as hot as previous days, with temperatures expected to max out in the 80s.

Overnight, we will dip down into the 60s and the lower-70s.

Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will warm up. We will start off quiet with increased cloud cover, but sunshine will make an appearance by the afternoon. We will continue to stay dry. Temperatures will warm back up into the upper-80s and the lower-90s into the weekend. The weekend continues to look dry.

Rip current risks are high today and will drop to moderate tomorrow. Use caution if spending time at the beach.

Tracking the tropics, TS Phillipe is churning in the central Atlantic. It is tracking west and is expected to continue to keep that strength before turning north early next week. Also, Tropical Storm Rina is right behind Phillipe in the central Atlantic. It is expected to stay a TS in the central Atlantic into the weekend, before becoming a remnant low on Sunday. Both systems will continue to stay close to one another. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated on FOX10.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.