iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (09/29/2023 - 10/1/2023)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shelby Mitchell with 95 KSJ joined us in the studio for a look at what’s happening this weekend!

BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY presents SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER- Saturday 8pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre

The Black Jacket Symphony recreates The Bee Gees iconic album Saturday Night Fever live in its entirety—note for note, sound for sound—plus a full set of The Bee Gees greatest hits.

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S - Sun 2pm Registration; 3pm Ceremony and Walk, Community Maritime Park, Downtown Pensacola

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

FALL PENSACOLA BAY MUSIC FEST - Sat 11am-11pm, Community Maritime Park, Downtown Pensacola

Live bands all day with:

Signs of Sacrifice - Tribute to Creed 12:00 - 2:00 PM

Subliminal Doubt - Tribute to No Doubt and Gwen Stefani 3:00 - 5:00 PM

Jeremy’s Ten - A Pearl Jam Tribute 6:00 - 8:00 PM

Wicked Serenity -Tribute to Godsmak 9:00 - 11:00 PM

You can come and go as you please as long as you are wearing your wristband.

PENSACOLA SEAFOOD FESTIVAL - Fri 11am-11pm; Sat 10am-11pm; Sun 11am-5pm, Seville Square, Downtown Pensacola

Savor delicious seafood, enjoy various musical acts and immerse yourself in historic downtown Pensacola during the Annual Pensacola Seafood Festival, produced by Fiesta Pensacola. This festival is one of the largest arts and crafts fairs in northwest Florida with more than 150 artisans and craftsmen who travel from around the country to participate.

CITY OF GULF SHORES SUNSET SERIES: Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Showcase- Thurs 6pm-8pm, Gulf Place, Gulf Shores

These free concerts consist of live music overlooking our beautiful white-sand beaches at sunset. Bring your blanket and lawn chair!

MOVIES IN THE PARK: LADY & THE TRAMP - Thurs 6pm, Washington Square (250 Chatham St.), Mobile

Movies In The Park is a free event that will happen every Thursday in Fall! 8 Movies in 8 Parks! Bring your blankets, chairs, and coolers for a Movie Night with Us! All Events Start at 6PM. Movies Play at Dark.

CINEMAS IN THE SAND: NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM - Fri 6:45pm, Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach

The Santa Rosa Island Authority invites families and friends, young and old, to unpack their beach chairs and blankets, dig their toes in the sand, and spend a Friday evening cozied up on Pensacola Beach while enjoying a FREE classic family film.

BANDS ON THE BLACKWATER: THE SIX PIECE SUITS - Fri 7pm-9pm, Jernigan’s Landing, Downtown Milton

Bands on the Blackwater is a free outdoor concert series held Friday nights in downtown Milton. Pull up your boat or bring a lawn chair and relax while listening to great live music!

PENSACOLA DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL - Sat 8am, Bayou Texar, just off Bayview Park, near Downtown Pensacola

Watch while teams from local businesses, civic groups and non-profits compete to take home the glory and show who has the most spirit in Pensacola. This all-day festival is complete with food trucks, drinks, children’s activities, contests, music and more. Northeast Pensacola Sertoma is bringing this event back for the 9th year to benefit Gulf Coast Kid’s House, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, and the Escambia Public Schools Foundation.

MONEYBAGG YO LARGER THAN LIFE - Fri 7pm, Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi

SOUTHALL - Fri 8pm, Soul Kitchen, Downtown Mobile

WHITE TIE ROCK ENSEMBLE: MONSTERS OF ROCK - Sat 8pm, Pensacola Bay Center

Starting with the original hard rockers, KISS, this show features AC/DC, Ozzy, Billy Idol, Def Leppard, Van Halen, Motley Crue, Whitesnake, Bon Jovi and Guns n’ Roses in a chronological tribute to how these Monsters of Rock changed the musical landscape of their day!

ROOTS & BOOTS 90s ELECTRIC THROWDOWN with Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, and Collin Raye - Sat 8pm, IP Casino Biloxi

USA JAGS FOOTBALL @ JAMES MADISON - Sat 11am, Harrisonburg, VA, ESPNU

Listen to the Jags all season on 96.1 The Rocket, Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeartradio app. Pre-game show starts 2 hours before kickoff.

ALABAMA @ MISSISSIPPI STATE - Sat 8pm, Starkville, ESPN

AUBURN vs GEORGIA - Sat 2:30pm, Auburn, CBS

FLORIDA @ KENTUCKY - Sat 11am, Lexington, ESPN

UWF @ NORTH GREENVILLE - Sat 6pm, Tigerville, SC

