A little warmer today

By Michael White
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The clouds busted yesterday’s forecast wide open. We got nowhere near the upper 80s and instead only topped out barely above 80 degrees. The one thing that was spot on was the lack of rain, we definitely turned drier and that will continue today and into the weekend.

Highs should be a little warmer today but clouds are going to hang tough again this afternoon for coastal locations. I do think we see a bit more sunshine than Thursday, but we won’t see a totally sunny day back until Saturday. That will make weekend highs hot with highs back above 90 degrees but the air is turning less humid. Mornings will slide back to the mid 60s next week. Our next big chance for rain is at the end of next week. We may finally get some cool fall air in here by next weekend based on long range model outlooks.

