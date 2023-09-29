MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Support Local Artisans Fall Market and Blow Your Own Pumpkin with MuffinJaw Designs on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from Noon - 8:00pm.

The Eastern Shore Centre and Rosedown Designs have come together for the third year in a row to bring you the Local Artisans Fall Market. Over 35 Gulf Coast Artist and Artisan vendors will be set up in the courtyard at the heart of Eastern Shore Centre between Half Shell Oyster House and California Dreaming this Saturday from 12:00 – 8:00pm. There will be one-of-a-kind pottery, home decorations, handmade jewelry, handmade bath & body, clothing, candles, sweet and savory good eats, door hangers, caricature art, original art, permanent jewelry, and so much more available for purchase.

In addition, Freddie Blache and his team with MuffinJaw Designs will be back on the Stage to assist shoppers “Blow Your Own Pumpkin”. Slots must be booked online in advance.

Mountain High Outfitters will also be having their Early Fall Tent Event. Up to 70% off your favorite brands all day Saturday.

So bring your friends and family out to the Eastern Shore Centre this Saturday.

Local Artisans Fall Market

Eastern Shore Centre Courtyard and Stage

30500 Hwy 181, Spanish Fort, AL 36527

This Saturday, September 30, 2023, Noon – I:00pm

To learn more about the market and vendors and to book your spot to blow your own glass pumpkin, visit https://facebook.com/events/s/local-artisans-fall-market/224005780611958/.

Learn more about Eastern Shore Centre, its merchants, community events, and available leasing options, visit www.easternshorecentre.com.

