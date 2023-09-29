Mobile church hosting conference centered on empowering men and youth

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A church in Mobile will be wrapping up its Men’s conference tonight. Pastor Carolyn Quinnie of House of Refuge Outreach Ministries says the purpose of it is to empower men and youth.

Thursday night was a very special day for House of Refuge Outreach Ministries. It was the first day of their two-day Men’s Conference which is focused on empowering men and youth. Kenneth Marion says night one of the event was uplifting.

“For me, it was very inspirational because as a youth coming up, I wanted to know my purpose and why I’m here,” said Marion. ”And I thought life’s experiences and the things that I would go through would educate me. But really, it would just harden my heart because it was so many different disappointments.”

He and his sister Pastor Carolyn Quinnie use events like this to reach the youth and encourage them to choose the right path in life.

“When I started turning to the Lord and finding people that’s true in the fellowship, then I started finding my identity,” Marion adds.

“I find a lot of our young men were never introduced to church and they were never taught to love,” said Pastor Quinnie. “They were always taught to hold things in, and I think that’s one of the issues that we have now.”

During the service, members of the church speak about the need for the community to unite and decrease local crime.

“We want to limit at least the killing one another so these parents can stop going through burying their sons and their daughters behind this violence,” Pastor Quinnie emphasized. ”So we’re just really trying to join in with the city of Mobile and join forces, pull together – ministries pull together…”

Although the conference will end Friday night, Pastor Quinnie says she’s trying to set up future, similar events with other denominations.

