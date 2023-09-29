Advertise With Us
Hire One

NSYNC reunites to drop first single in over 20 years

The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band...
The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band Together" movie soundtrack.(MTV / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - NSYNC officially released a new song Friday, the first they’ve recorded together in 21 years.

The song “Better Place” is from the soundtrack to the upcoming “Trolls Band Together” movie.

NSYNC member Justin Timberlake voices one of the characters in the film.

The ‘90s boy band reunited earlier this month for an appearance at the 2023 Video Music Awards, where they presented the best pop video award to Taylor Swift.

Donning coordinating suits, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez shared the stage with Swift.

Bass handed her a friendship bracelet, just as fans do at the superstar’s shows.

“You’re pop personified,” she told the group.

The last time they were on stage together was at the same awards ceremony in 2013.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple homicide in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School
Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide

Latest News

FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the beach during the first half...
Judge says she is ending conservatorship between former NFL player Michael Oher, Memphis couple
FILE -Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe looks towards witness during cross examination, July 27,...
Michigan teen school shooter eligible for life in prison, no parole, for killing 4 students, judge rules
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread to Ford plant in Chicago, GM factory near Lansing, Michigan
First responders wade through flood waters at the base of the Williamsburg Bridge, Friday,...
Rush-hour storm floods New York City area, swamping streets and stranding people in traffic