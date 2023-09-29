Advertise With Us
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: WWII ‘Black Panthers’ Tank Battalion and new documentary
By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives, they were one of the most effective tank units in the Army during World War II. Their unit motto was “Come out fighting”. The 761st Tank Battalion was known as the original Black Panthers under the command of General George S. Patton. They endured a record amount of consecutive days of combat and liberated a concentration camp in the process. W

We hear about a Mobile County native’s experience in the battalion and about a new documentary he’s in, sharing American history not known by many.

