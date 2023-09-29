Advertise With Us
Staying very dry

By Jason Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain-free conditions are expected for the weekend and the upcoming week. Afternoon temperatures will be warm, but morning lows will fall by midweek as drier air moves in. Looking ahead, our next chance of rain comes at the end of the week with a frontal system. There is still some disagreement on how effective this system will be in bringing rain, so we will continue to monitor it as the end of the week approaches.

FOOTBALL FORECAST:

Skies have been partly to mostly sunny on Friday, and we expect this to continue tonight. The games will start with temperatures around 80 degrees, cooling slightly into the upper 70s through the evening. There is no chance of rain tonight, and humidity levels will not be extremely high.

WEEKEND FORECAST:

This weekend will feature mild mornings and hot afternoons, with dry conditions throughout. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 90s. At the beaches, there is a moderate risk of rip currents, and surf is increasing to 2-3 feet.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Dry conditions will prevail next week, improving our drought situation along the Gulf Coast. The next chance of rain does not come until Thursday or Friday of next week, as a frontal system may move into the area. There is some model disagreement on the timing and intensity of the front, but all solutions show at least some rain for the end of the week. Stay tuned to the forecast to see if we get the rain we need!

