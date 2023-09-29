Advertise With Us
Taylor Hicks on Studio10

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Taylor Hicks joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about his new music, “Teach Me To Dance.”

For Taylor Hicks, winning “American Idol’s” blockbuster fifth season was just the beginning. Hailed as “part Stax, part Motown and part honky-tonk” by The New York Times, Hicks’ intoxicating blend of soul, blues, country, and rock ‘n’ roll quickly rendered him a household name as he progressed to the show’s record-breaking finale in 2006, a historic television event which drew an audience of more than 200 million viewers. Hicks immediately followed his “American Idol” victory with a No. 1 Billboard single and an RIAA®-certified platinum debut, and soon went on to make history as both the first male “American Idol” champion featured on a GRAMMY-winning record (Jimmy Fallon’s Blow Your Pants Off), and the first to land a prestigious Las Vegas residency. A versatile artist, actor and advocate, Hicks has since ventured into theater, television and film, starring in Serenbe Playhouse’s 2019 production of “Shenandoah,” touring as Teen Angel in the popular Broadway musical “Grease” in addition to appearing on “Law & Order: SVU” and hosting the INSP series “State Plate,” which won the Cynopsis TV Award for Best Reality Series (Travel). Hicks’ passion for southern cuisine led him back to his native Alabama, where he opened up SAW’s Juke Joint, a restaurant crowned one of the “25 Best Barbecue Spots in America” by Men’s Journal.

TAYLOR HICKS WEBSITE + SOCIAL MEDIA:

WEBSITE: https://www.taylorhicks.com

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TaylorRHicks

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/TaylorHicksofficial

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/TaylorHicks

