MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The RiverPub is hosting its Third Annual River Rounds Songwriter’s Festival October 8 at 11:00 a.m. Tickets are $10 and 100% of ticket sales goes to the artists. There’s a full-day of music scheduled, with more than 30 artists.

The Cross Roads Volunteer Fire Department will be attending and we will be fundraising for the department to honor Fire Prevention Week. Shotgun BBQ will have meals. Expect to enjoy PubWackers all day too.

This is an indoor and outdoor event at The Sandbar at the Riverpub at Cliff’s Landing, Al. which is 21 & up, with no coolers.

