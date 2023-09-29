Two teens arrested in a shoot-out in Grand Bay that wounded two people

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two teens have been arrested in Thursday’s shoot-out at a Grand Bay intersection that wounded two victims.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says two suspects were arrested in the shooting. They were 18-year--old Zayvion Harris and 19-year-old Tony Edwards. Jail records show they’re both being charged with reckless endangerment.

“The suspects say the victims rolled up next to them and pointed guns at them and so they started shooting. Obviously, the victims are saying something different,” said Sheriff Burch.

Shane Hart, a witness of the shooting, says he was startled by gunshots that broke the stillness on Old Pascagoula Road on Thursday around noon. In fact, he’d just started setting up his outdoor shop when the chaos broke out.

“I heard firecrackers or whatever and I looked over and on the black car-- the back window was shattered,” said Hart.

Hart describes what investigators say was a shoot-out between people in two vehicles. Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows the cars pull up next to each other at the stoplight and shots are fired. Then, both cars peel off in opposite directions.

Deputies also searched a residence in connection to the shooting.

“We recovered some guns, arrested two adults, there was a juvenile in the car also who did not participate in the shooting and corroborated what was said to a degree that he was not involved,” said Sheriff Burch.

Meanwhile, Hart is still shaken up but grateful to be alive.

“It was like- how quick you could lose your life. Life is precious so I’m grateful today that I didn’t get shot,” concluded Hart.

Both suspects had their bond hearings Friday morning, and both are on a 2500 cash or corporate surety bond. They remain in Metro Jail as of Friday afternoon.

Folks who saw the shooting or have any information on the case are urged to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

