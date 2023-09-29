Advertise With Us
The Vegan Chef Challenge returns to Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The second annual Mobtown Vegan Chef Challenge kicks off on October 1st. Local chefs will be competing for customer’s votes with creative and delicious plant-based menu options. Veganism is on the rise, and now is the chance to see why!

It’s easy to participate.

GO! Diners have one month—from October 1st to October 31st. Go to the Mobtown Vegan Chef Challenge Website to see the list of participating restaurants and menu items.

EAT! Sample the unique vegan dishes being offered by Mobile’s favorite local restaurants!

VOTE! Diners can vote for their favorites either at the restaurants or by October 31st on the Mobtown Vegan Chef Challenge website.

The current list of participating businesses are: Vandals Street Kitchen, Rice Asian Grill and Sushi Bar, The Noble South, Ashakras & Ashtro Juice Bar Cafe, Sunflower Cafe (Mobile and Fairhope), Front Yard Tacos, Iron Hand Brewing , Warehouse Bakery and Donuts, Dragonfly Foodbar, Dragonfly Tavern, The Haberdasher, Ginger and Spice, The Hummingbird Way Oyster Bar, Lindsey Bakes - Vegan Treats and others!

Winning dishes will be announced in early November. For Challenge updates, please visit veganchefchallenge.org/mobtown.

About your host, Vegan Outreach and co-sponsor, ARC (Awakening Respect and Compassion (for all living beings)

Vegan Outreach is an international, nonprofit organization aiming to reduce animal suffering by promoting a vegan lifestyle through education and making vegan options more accessible. ARC is a local Mobile based nonprofit whose mission is to raise awareness and inspire compassion for all sentient beings.

10 Weeks to Vegan: Feel great about what’s on your plate!

The Vegan Chef Challenge invites diners to experience the many benefits of a plant-based diet by promoting the free 10 Weeks to Vegan program. This guided challenge gives participants everything they need to get started with eating vegan. Each week, participants learn to replace one animal product with a vegan version, while receiving nutritional tips, product recommendations, and recipes. To learn more, please visit: www.10weeks.org

