What’s trending in toys

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 118th International Toy Fair kicks off this week in New York City. More than 1,000 toy companies are showcasing toys and games hitting the shelves soon and through 2024.

Elizabeth Werner, toy industry insider, talks trending toys and must-have toys for the holidays. She also shares what’s new in the world of story time and the world of building toys.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.