Dry conditions expected this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mostly sunny, warm, and dry conditions are expected this weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average for this time of year. However, morning temperatures will gradually become cooler as we move towards midweek. The dry air and lower dew points each day will prevent us from feeling sticky during the upcoming week.

Moisture will return by the end of the week ahead of an approaching frontal system. The exact timing of the front’s arrival is still uncertain. Currently, we have increased the chances of rain towards the end of the week.

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Saturday will be mostly sunny throughout the day, with temperatures reaching around 90 degrees in the afternoon. By sunset, temperatures will drop to near 80 degrees and then fall to the upper 60s by Sunday morning. The Sunday forecast will be similar, with dry conditions persisting.

At the beaches, easterly winds and showers/storms well offshore will cause the surf to be up. There is a moderate risk of rip currents this weekend, which will increase late on Sunday. Surf heights will reach 3-4 feet.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Dry conditions will continue next week, improving the drought situation along the Gulf Coast. The next chance of rain will not arrive until Thursday or Friday of next week, when a frontal system may move into the area. There is some disagreement among models regarding the timing and intensity of the front, but all solutions indicate at least some rain towards the end of the week. Stay tuned to the forecast to see if we receive the much-needed rainfall!

TROPICS:

We are currently monitoring Phillipe and Rina in the Atlantic, but they are not expected to have any significant impacts on land areas. In other areas, there is a lot of wind shear and dry air across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf, which will prevent any further tropical development in the next week or so.

