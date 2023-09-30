First & 10 scoreboard: Week 6
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -
Scores for week 6 of the high school football season:
Millry: 28 vs. Clarke County: 14
Gulf Shores: 37 vs. Murphy: 14
J.F. Shields: 0 vs. Georgiana: 54
Davidson: 35 vs. B.C. Rain: 49
Dothan: 35 vs. Baker: 14
Mary G. Montgomery: 45 vs. Baldwin County: 14
McIntosh: 22 vs. Chickasaw: 32
Spanish Fort: 35 vs. Daphne: 27
Northview, Fla.: 26 vs. Elberta: 43
Monroe County: 6 vs. Escambia Academy: 41
J.U. Blacksher: 12 vs. Excel: 35
Biloxi: 55 vs. LeFlore: 22
St. Lukes: 10 vs. Leroy: 42
Mobile Christian: 39 vs. Orange Beach: 7
Alma Bryant: 34 vs. Robertsdale: 6
Foley: 10 vs. Saraland: 70
Marengo: vs. Southern Choctaw:
McGill-Toolen: 35 vs. St. Michael: 31
Faith Academy: 7 vs. St. Paul’s: 40
Opelika: 10 vs. Theodore: 16
Fruitdale: 0 vs. Washington County: 51
Blount: 12 vs. Williamson: 14
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.