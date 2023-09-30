First & 10 scoreboard: Week 6

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Scores for week 6 of the high school football season:

Millry: 28 vs. Clarke County: 14

Gulf Shores: 37 vs. Murphy: 14

J.F. Shields: 0 vs. Georgiana: 54

Davidson: 35 vs. B.C. Rain: 49

Dothan: 35 vs. Baker: 14

Mary G. Montgomery: 45 vs. Baldwin County: 14

McIntosh: 22 vs. Chickasaw: 32

Spanish Fort: 35 vs. Daphne: 27

Northview, Fla.: 26 vs. Elberta: 43

Monroe County: 6 vs. Escambia Academy: 41

J.U. Blacksher: 12 vs. Excel: 35

Biloxi: 55 vs. LeFlore: 22

St. Lukes: 10 vs. Leroy: 42

Mobile Christian: 39 vs. Orange Beach: 7

Alma Bryant: 34 vs. Robertsdale: 6

Foley: 10 vs. Saraland: 70

Marengo: vs. Southern Choctaw:

McGill-Toolen: 35 vs. St. Michael: 31

Faith Academy: 7 vs. St. Paul’s: 40

Opelika: 10 vs. Theodore: 16

Fruitdale: 0 vs. Washington County: 51

Blount: 12 vs. Williamson: 14

