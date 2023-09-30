Advertise With Us
MPD looking for missing 6-year-old

Gabriel Felio
Gabriel Felio(Mobile Police Department)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing six-year-old boy.

Gabriel Felio was last seen in the company of a family friend around 1 p.m. on Saturday at Medal of Honor Park on Hillcrest Road.

Gabriel walked into the woods and has not been seen since, according to police.

Gabriel has brown hair and brown eyes and anyone with information is asked to call Mobile Police.

