MPD looking for missing 6-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing six-year-old boy.

Gabriel Felio was last seen in the company of a family friend around 1 p.m. on Saturday at Medal of Honor Park on Hillcrest Road.

Gabriel walked into the woods and has not been seen since, according to police.

Gabriel has brown hair and brown eyes and anyone with information is asked to call Mobile Police.

