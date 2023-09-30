Advertise With Us
Hire One

October is Beef Month in Alabama

L-R ACA Executive Vice President Erin Beasley; President-Elect Terry Slaten, Cullman County;...
L-R ACA Executive Vice President Erin Beasley; President-Elect Terry Slaten, Cullman County; Treasurer Richard Meadows, Houston County; Vice President Keith Glover, Hale County; and ACA Director of Consumer Outreach Josie Jones pose with Gov. Kay Ivey after she signed the proclamation making October Beef Month official in the state of Alabama for 2023.(Source: Alabama Cattlemen’s Association)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association is coordinating Beef Month in Alabama.

“October Beef Month is an opportunity to highlight Alabama’s cattle industry each year and the wonderful people who work hard daily to produce our favorite protein, beef,” said ACA Executive Vice President Erin Beasley. “Join us as we celebrate by using beef when you tailgate or gather for other occasions this month.”

Beef month will be celebrated across the state, including pitmaster-led grilling classes at BBQ Hill, news and cooking segments on local channels across the state, and a beef-based social media campaign.

Celebrations will also be held in individual communities as local ACA chapters host events in their respective counties, such as handing out beef promotional items at county fairs and teaching elementary schoolers about raising beef cattle with Cowboys in the Classroom.

Beef cattle production in Alabama is a $2.5 billion industry that supplies over 7,000 jobs and is the second largest animal agriculture industry in Alabama.

For more information about October Beef Month, visit www.BamaBeef.org.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School
This is the scene at Evergreen Court where authorities say a woman killed herself after killing...
Mobile County Sheriff: Semmes mother murdered her 2 children before taking her own life

Latest News

Mobile nonprofit raising money to support local LGBTQ youth
Mobile nonprofit raising money to support local LGBTQ youth
Mobile nonprofit raising money to support local LGBTQ youth
Mobile nonprofit raising money to support local LGBTQ youth
Serah's Rainbow Gallery holds grand opening
Local gallery featuring artwork created by people with special needs opens Saturday
Local eagle scout leads Church Street Graveyard restoration
Local eagle scout leads Church Street Graveyard restoration
Operation Clean Sweep in Mobile
Operation Clean Sweep in Mobile