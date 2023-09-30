Perspectives: 761st Tank Battalion the Original Black Panthers

They were one of the army’s most effective tank units during World War II. Their unit motto was “Come out fighting”. the 761st Tank Battalion was known as the original black panthers, under the command of General George S. Patton. They endured a record amount of consecutive days of combat, and liberated a concentration camp in the process… We hear about a mobile county native’s experience in the battalion, and about a new documentary he’s in, sharing American history not known by many.

