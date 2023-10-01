Advertise With Us
Dry and warm start to October

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Warm afternoons and rain-free conditions will continue in the coming days. However, morning temperatures will gradually become cooler towards midweek. The air will become even drier, making the mornings feel very pleasant.

Moisture will return by the end of the week as a frontal system approaches. The exact timing of the front’s arrival is still uncertain, but we have increased the chances of rain towards the end of the week.

SUNDAY:

Sunday will be mainly sunny throughout the day, with afternoon temperatures reaching around 90 degrees. By sunset, temperatures will drop to near 80 degrees and then fall to the upper 60s by Monday morning. There is no chance of rain on Sunday or early next week.

At the beaches, easterly winds and showers/storms well offshore will cause the surf to be up. There is a moderate risk of rip currents early Sunday, which will increase later in the day. Surf heights will reach 3-4 feet.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Dry conditions will continue next week, worsening the drought situation along the Gulf Coast. The next chance of rain will not arrive until Thursday or Friday of next week, when a frontal system may move into the area. There is some disagreement among models regarding the timing and intensity of the front, but all solutions indicate at least some rain towards the end of the week. Stay tuned to the forecast to see if we receive the much-needed rainfall!

TROPICS:

We are currently monitoring Phillipe and Rina in the Atlantic, but they are not expected to have any significant impacts on land areas. In other areas, there is a lot of wind shear and dry air across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf, which will prevent any further tropical development in the next week or so.

