Eight Mile man accused of murder in connection with Saturday shooting

Charles Milton
Charles Milton(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff and Ariel Mallory
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 43-year-old Eight Mile man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting on Saturday that claimed one person’s life, Saraland police said.

Charles Milton was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail early Sunday morning, jail records show.

According to Saraland Police Chief J.C. West, officers responded to a domestic incident in the 7000 block of Hardy Drive in Eight Mile Saturday. West said the call came in as a self-inflicted gunshot wound/someone being shot. But after gathering information, investigators believed Milton’s story wasn’t matching up and he was subsequently arrested, West said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, West said.

This is an active investigation and police say more details will be released this week.

Mobile nonprofit raising money to support local LGBTQ youth
