Mobile nonprofit raising money to support local LGBTQ youth

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local nonprofit geared toward helping LGBTQ youth hosted its first Wig Walk Saturday in Mobile.

In a vibrant display of unity and support, people walked the streets of Mobile for the city’s first Wig Walk. The event was hosted by local non profit, Prism United, an organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ youth.

“It’s the year of the Barbie movie, let’s not forget. But I just wanted to show my support by showing all the colors of the rainbow,” said Jessica Kirk, one of many people who participated in the Wig Walk.

During the first few hours, people walked to local businesses, socializing and drinking.

“While this is our first Wig Walk and we’re really excited about it – we’re literally wiggin out about it – we really want this to be an annual event that continues to draw community support and really creates a fun space for the community to come out and be themselves,” said Dan VanNostrand, a board member for Prism United.

Proceeds from the Wig Walk will be used to establish a dedicated space that will provide essential resources and support for LGBTQ youth, particularly those without stable housing.

" … they can come and get whatever they need,” explained Prism United’s Executive Director, Corey Harvard. “So, that’s laundry, it’s access to a meal, it’s maybe help writing resumes.”

The endeavor, which has been in the works for some time, addresses a pressing need within the community.

“It’s incredibly important for anyone with housing insecurity to have support and in our country, LGBTQ+ teens have a higher rate of being unhoused,” Kirk adds.

Harvard echoed those sentiments stating, “We hear from kids that are oftentimes crashing with their friends or they’re sleeping in their cars because they don’t feel safe at home anymore or they’ve been kicked out of home.”

Prism United also emphasized the importance of having safe spaces for all members of the community.

Prism United would also like to give special thanks to participants saying, “Prism United couldn’t do this event on our own and we want to send a heartfelt thank you to both the organizers and all the participating venues for making this event so successful.” For a list of participating venues, click this link.

