Suspect in custody after shooting kills 1, injures another in Pensacola

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A suspect is in custody after shooting in Pensacola on Sunday left one person and sent another to the hospital, police said.

Investigators with the Pensacola Police Department are working the scene at Pensacola Village Apartments in the 500 block of East Fairfield Drive, where police were called around 12:58 p.m., authorities said.

Police have not released the names of the victims or the suspect, and haven’t said what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1845 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867. Callers can remain anonymous.

