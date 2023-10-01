Warm, but cooler weather ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - High pressure is currently dominating the eastern U.S., resulting in clear skies and dry conditions. Afternoon temperatures will quickly warm up to around 90 degrees, which is well above the average for the first day of October. However, the dry air associated with the high pressure system will allow for cool mornings over the next few days.

For those hoping for a fall feel, there is some hope. A strong cold front is expected to move through towards the end of the week. This front will bring a chance of showers and cooler weather for the upcoming weekend.

SUNDAY

Calm and quiet weather will continue due to the presence of high pressure. Expect mostly clear skies and warm temperatures in the afternoon. The expected high temperature in Mobile is around 90 degrees. A breeze from the east at around 15 mph will increase the rip current risk at the beaches today. The rip current risk is high with surf heights around 3-5 feet.

For this evening, temperatures will drop into the 80s and then upper 70s well after sunset. As the days are getting shorter, sunset this evening is at 6:38 p.m.

MONDAY THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY

Dry air will persist as we start the first week of October. October is typically our driest month, and this year has been particularly dry, resulting in drought conditions across the area. Rain chances will remain at zero through midweek.

One advantage of the dry air is cooler mornings. In the coming days, the combination of mainly clear skies and dry air will lower our morning lows to the low 60s. However, afternoon temperatures will still be warm.

LATE WEDNESDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND

This is when things get interesting in the forecast, as a cold front is expected to move in our direction. This will be the first significant front of the season and may temporarily bring temperatures below average for next weekend. The timing of the front is still uncertain, but current models suggest a chance of showers on Friday, with cooler air moving in on Saturday. We will continue to monitor changes to this forecast this week. There is still some uncertainty as we are around 6-8 days out.

TROPICS

Philippe and Rina are still located in the Atlantic and are expected to move northward into the open ocean this week. Rina will soon dissipate in the hostile environment, while Philippe may remain as a storm for the next few days.

Elsewhere in the tropics, we are not currently tracking any potential development.

