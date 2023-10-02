MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 5th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown was a sold out event last year! You certainly can get tickets the day of, but not a bad idea to grab them while you can. You can purchase them on the Facebook event on the Urban Emporium Facebook or in store at the Urban Emporium.

The perfect family friendly event for everyone. Who doesn’t love a Grilled Cheese? Kids 6 and under are free!

- The 5th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown benefitting Urban Emporium

- Cathedral Square

- Oct. 12th 5:00-7:30

- Tickets presale $10 and day of $15

- Tap Truck providing Alcohol

- 12 great teams all competing to win that golden spatula

260 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602.

nmoore@downtownmobile.org

http://www.urbanemporiummobile.com/

