The 6th Annual Gulf Coast Challenge kicks off in Mobile this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Football fans get ready for a challenge that will undoubtedly be one for the books. This year’s event follows the success of the previous Gulf Coast Challenge (GCC) matchups featuring teams from two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in a classic-style format. The 2023 game will feature the Jackson State Tigers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) showdown.

The Gulf Coast Challenge, “the Ultimate HBCU Experience” was created to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges & Universities in this enriched community. The event highlights the community’s exclusive interest in HBCUs and their roles in educating aspiring professionals & developing our future leaders. The Gulf Coast Challenge will attract thousands of fans, alumni, school members, and family members from these respected communities.

This event also aims to raise scholarship funds for the participating schools for years to come. Doing so will help to support the knowledge and experience offered by the discipline, commitment, and dedication it takes to be a Historically Black College & University student. Fans and alumni from both institutions will be hosted in Mobile for the love of the game, the passion for their team, the fellowship of the alumni, and the untapped fun of this flavorful city.

You can still get tickets to the Gulf Coast Challenge by purchasing them here.

Wednesday, October 4th:

- Shai Concert (free admission)

6 p.m. at Mardi Gras Park

Thursday, October 5th:

- College Career Fair presented by SAWDC Alabama Works

Mobile Convention Center

9 am - 1 pm

- Marvin Sapp with the Alabama A& M & Jackson State Choirs (free admission)

6 pm at Mardi Gras Park

Friday, October 6th:

- Team Luncheon featuring NFL Hall of Famer John Stallworth

11:30 am at the Mobile Convention Center

- HBCU Fest Secondline Concert featuring Rich Boy & Young Joe

Secondline begins at 5:30 PM at The Battlehouse

Showtime is at 6 p.m. at Mardi Gras Park

Saturday, October 7th:

- Gulf Coast Challenge Parade

10 AM beginning at Warren Street

- Gulf Coast Challenge Game

3 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

- Lil Boosie Post-game Concert

Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.