ALEA: 2 arrested, 1 on the run following traffic stop in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two teens are behind bars and the search is on for another person fled who from a traffic stop Monday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Around 10:40 a.m. Monday, an ALEA trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on a 2008 Honda Accord for a traffic violation on U.S. 90 near Lansdowne Circle. According to ALEA, the driver, identified as 19-year-old Stephen J. Payne of Theodore, stopped and two other males got out and ran off.

Payne was arrested for reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and second-degree marijuana possession.

Authorities captured 18-year-old Trenton Hosea on Mobile in connection with the incident. He is charged with attempting to elude and second-degree marijuana possession.

Both suspects have bond hearings set for Wednesday, jail records show.

The third unknown male remains on the run, according to authorities.

Troopers continue to investigate in incident.

