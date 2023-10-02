MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following was provided by event organizers:

Boo Bash at Hutchens Elementary School

October 13, 2023

10:30am-1pm

Boo Bash is the school fundraiser for the year where 100% of the money raised goes to the students, teachers, and school staff. Last year was the first year for our fall festival as a fundraiser. We raised over $19,000. It is a fall festival style event where kids get participate in fun activities and games with their classmates and family. We are looking for sponsors for the school year to allow the PTA to provide treats to the students and staff, make improvements to the school, and to provide items needed throughout the year. We have different sponsor levels to support the school ranging from any amount to our top Cardinal Sponsorship of $500. Thank you to Grayson Air Conditioning, South Alabama Electric, and Christopher Pharmacy for being our top sponsors so far this year. We are also looking for local businesses to donate items, services, and gifts cards for silent auction online and to the class themed baskets we will auction at Boo Bash. You can make a monetary donation online on our member-hub website or contact the PTA to donate to our silent auction. For more information reach out to PTA President Alexandra Whiting 251-366-2700 or email hutchens.36695.pta@gmail.com

Or call the school for more information

Facebook page: Hutchens Elementary PTA

Website: https://cardinals36695.memberhub.com/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.