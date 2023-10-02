Advertise With Us
Hire One

Boo Bash at Hutchens Elementary School

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following was provided by event organizers:

Boo Bash at Hutchens Elementary School

October 13, 2023

10:30am-1pm

Boo Bash is the school fundraiser for the year where 100% of the money raised goes to the students, teachers, and school staff. Last year was the first year for our fall festival as a fundraiser. We raised over $19,000. It is a fall festival style event where kids get participate in fun activities and games with their classmates and family. We are looking for sponsors for the school year to allow the PTA to provide treats to the students and staff, make improvements to the school, and to provide items needed throughout the year. We have different sponsor levels to support the school ranging from any amount to our top Cardinal Sponsorship of $500. Thank you to Grayson Air Conditioning, South Alabama Electric, and Christopher Pharmacy for being our top sponsors so far this year. We are also looking for local businesses to donate items, services, and gifts cards for silent auction online and to the class themed baskets we will auction at Boo Bash. You can make a monetary donation online on our member-hub website or contact the PTA to donate to our silent auction. For more information reach out to PTA President Alexandra Whiting 251-366-2700 or email hutchens.36695.pta@gmail.com

Or call the school for more information

Facebook page: Hutchens Elementary PTA

Website: https://cardinals36695.memberhub.com/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths
Gabriel Felio
UPDATE: MPD locates missing 6-year-old
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School

Latest News

Pensacon Halloweenfest
Pensacon Halloweenfest
Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermens Market: Harvest Festival & Christmas Night Market
Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermens Market: Harvest Festival & Christmas Night Market
Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermens Market: Harvest Festival & Christmas Night Market
Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermens Market: Harvest Festival & Christmas Night Market
Boo Bash at Hutchens Elementary School
Boo Bash at Hutchens Elementary School