Advertise With Us
Hire One

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes sets the NFL record for the fastest to reach 200 TD passes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is introduced before the start of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is introduced before the start of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes threw the 200th touchdown pass of his career, reaching the milestone in his 84th game to break Dan Marino’s NFL record.

Mahomes, playing in his first game at MetLife Stadium, connected with Noah Gray on a 34-yard touchdown that gave the Chiefs a 17-0 lead against the New York Jets with 3:24 left in the first quarter on Sunday night.

Marino threw his 200th TD pass in his 89th NFL game with Miami in 1989.

Mahomes surpassed 25,000 yards passing last week in Kansas City’s win over Chicago. He accomplished that in 83 games, seven faster than Matthew Stafford’s record.

Mahomes entered the game needing 23 yards rushing to break the Chiefs’ career mark for a quarterback held by Alex Smith (1,672). He had 17 on two carries at the time of his touchdown pass.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School
Gabriel Felio
UPDATE: MPD locates missing 6-year-old

Latest News

MCSO seeks help locating elderly man missing since Saturday
MCSO seeks help locating elderly man missing since Saturday
Suspect in custody after shooting kills 1, injures another in Pensacola
Suspect in custody after shooting kills 1, injures another in Pensacola
Eight Mile man accused of murder in connection with Saturday shooting
Eight Mile man accused of murder in connection with Saturday shooting
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Authorities captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate charged with conspiring to murder...
Inmate who escaped by breaking cell door arrested after police pursuit near Kansas City