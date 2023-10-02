Advertise With Us
City of Mobile trash and garbage pickup for newly-annexed residents begins Monday

By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re one of the newly-annexed residents in Mobile, you may want to listen up.

Your city of Mobile trash and garbage pickup services start Monday, Oct. 2.

It’s been over two months since Mobile became the second-largest city in the state of Alabama. The special annexation election resulted in over 19,000 new residents coming into the city from the west Mobile area.

Ray Parker is one of them.

“We voted to come into the city, so we’ve been here a long time and we feel really we should be a part of the city organization anyway, so we consider Mobile as home,” he said.

Parker is a Scotland native, but he’s lived in the Creekwood area for nearly forty years. Parker says he’s really looking forward to having the free trash service. An avid landscaper, he’ll now be able to avoid a trip to the dump after trimming his hedges.

“That’s a bonus,” he added.

District 6 City Councilmember Josh Woods has hit the ground running to help his newly-annexed residents prepare for these services.

“I’m a new council member, they’re new citizens so walking hand-in-hand and really helping them learn what services the city provides from trash pickup to zoning ordinances, to different things like that it’s been a lot of fun,” said Woods.

New City residents can expect a sales tax increase as the services are implemented.

“They’ll be gradual tax increases that you know- it won’t hit their pocket book, per say, it’ll just be when the city recognizes those so that’ll be ongoing,” explained Woods.

The residents will receive free weekly household garbage services. The city will also collect roadside trash- items like tree limbs and discarded furniture- twice a month,

Councilmember Woods says if you have any issues, utilize Mobile’s 311 service.

“For new residents, how you connect and get things done is 311- call 311, download the app, and what you’ll do is submit a request and if your trash is missed, if your garbage is missed that’s where you go to make sure things get done,” he said.

Meanwhile, Woods says he and the city of Mobile are committed to helping folks with the transition of new services.

“These new residents have came to the city, we’ve worked through these challenges. I’m not saying these challenges are gonna end tomorrow but please don’t hesitate to call me- let me know if there’s some issues we need to work through. Don’t panic, we’ll get them handled so feel free to reach out to me or 311 and we’ll get them handled,” he stressed.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

