Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermens Market: Harvest Festival & Christmas Night Market

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market is open year round on Saturdays. While you can visit them every week, they also have some fun events coming up this season to keep an eye out for.

One of the market’s vendors Marcey Lee Williams of DeHaven Farms is joining us on Studio10 to tell us all about the fun coming up.

Harvest Festival

Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermens Market

781 Farmers Market Ln, Foley, AL 36535

November 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CoastalAlabamaMarket.com

Facebook.com/CoastalAlabamaMarket

Christmas Night Market

December 7, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

