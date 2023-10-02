Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermens Market: Harvest Festival & Christmas Night Market
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market is open year round on Saturdays. While you can visit them every week, they also have some fun events coming up this season to keep an eye out for.
One of the market’s vendors Marcey Lee Williams of DeHaven Farms is joining us on Studio10 to tell us all about the fun coming up.
Harvest Festival
Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermens Market
781 Farmers Market Ln, Foley, AL 36535
November 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Facebook.com/CoastalAlabamaMarket
Christmas Night Market
December 7, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
