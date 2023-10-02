Advertise With Us
Hire One

Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermens Market: Harvest Festival & Christmas Night Market

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market is open year round on Saturdays. While you can visit them every week, they also have some fun events coming up this season to keep an eye out for.

One of the market’s vendors Marcey Lee Williams of DeHaven Farms is joining us on Studio10 to tell us all about the fun coming up.

Harvest Festival

Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermens Market

781 Farmers Market Ln, Foley, AL 36535

November 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CoastalAlabamaMarket.com

Facebook.com/CoastalAlabamaMarket

Christmas Night Market

Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermens Market

781 Farmers Market Ln, Foley, AL 36535

December 7, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CoastalAlabamaMarket.com

Facebook.com/CoastalAlabamaMarket

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths
Gabriel Felio
UPDATE: MPD locates missing 6-year-old
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School

Latest News

Pensacon Halloweenfest
Pensacon Halloweenfest
Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermens Market: Harvest Festival & Christmas Night Market
Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermens Market: Harvest Festival & Christmas Night Market
Boo Bash at Hutchens Elementary School
Boo Bash at Hutchens Elementary School
Boo Bash at Hutchens Elementary School
Boo Bash at Hutchens Elementary School