A Conversation with David Magee at UMS-Wright

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - UMS-Wright is thrilled to announce that professional speaker and best-selling author, David Magee, will be coming to speak to parents in the Mobile community in Dunlap Auditorium this Thursday night, October 5 at 6 p.m.

The conversation will mainly focus on the following topics: what students face today in a changing world, empowering teens to find and keep joy, how to have the right conversations and when, and what to expect in the college experience.

David is a sought-after public speaker in schools, universities, and companies nationwide, addressing students and parents about mental health and substance misuse challenges and solutions. His personal message about what is often a difficult topic is necessary for the members of the Mobile community to hear.

David has written two books on this topic, Things Have Changed: What Every Parent (and Educator) Should Know About the Student Mental Health, Substance Misuse Crisis and Dear William: A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love and Loss. He just finished his latest book, A Little Crazy: Finding Joy Amid the Madness that will be released in 2024.

So, why should YOU make it a priority to be in Dunlap Auditorium at 6 pm on October 5th? As Mr. Magee says, “This generation of students deserves it. They are facing something unprecedented today, and we owe it to them to come together to have a conversation about their well-being.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.