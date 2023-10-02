Dry, hot, and toasty now but changes coming

(WALA) - After a toasty day we will have a quiet, and pleasant evening.

Tuesday morning will start pleasant with temperatures in the mid-60s. We will warm up quickly with highs near 90 in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

We will continue to have pleasant mornings and hot afternoons through the rest of the week before a cold front comes on Friday. A few showers are possible with that front on Friday, but rain chances won’t be very high.

The big news will be cooler air coming in behind that front for next weekend and beyond. We’re talking morning lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s. The really good news is that it looks like those temps will hold and we won’t be bouncing back to 90 after that.

Tropics: The last few days Rina and Phillipe have been interacting in what’s called the Fujiwhara effect. That’s when two tropical systems get too close to one another. Rina lost and fell apart. Phillipe is carrying on and curving back out to sea in the Atlantic.

The Gulf continues to be quiet.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.