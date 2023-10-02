Exhibit recognizes one of Mobile’s oldest African-American communities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The history of one of Mobile’s oldest African-American communities comes to life in a new exhibit opening this month.

“Remembering the Avenue” is an exhibit in the newly renovated historical cultural center on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Once known as “black main street”, the avenue was a vital part of the lives of African Americans in Mobile. Davis Avenue, as it was called then, was a hub for black-owned business, schools, entertainment and worship.

“Anything you wanted you could get on the avenue, and it was the economic development part of our history that I really miss, you know,” said Vonnie McMillan-Jamison, a Central High School graduate.

Local historian Walter Calhoun said, “Whatever you wanted, you didn’t have to leave that area to get it between where the old library is now and down around Lafayette Street.”

The grand opening for the exhibit is set for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 564 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Everyone is invited.

