GOMESA grant to fund Spanish Ft. bayfront park and land acquisition

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Spanish Fort will soon move forward with the development of Valor Park on the Causeway and purchase another waterfront property on the east end. Three-million dollars in Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funding is making it happen.

It’s one of the most scenic spots along Mobile Bay. From the piece of property just west of Felix’s Fish Camp, visitors have a view of the USS Alabama to the west, the Daphne shoreline to the east and shorebirds working the mud flats to the south.

This weather-worn bayfront property on the Mobile Causeway to transformed into new, waterfront park (Hal Scheurich)

A $1.9 million-dollar investment by Spanish Fort will transform the overgrown, neglected property to one that’s sure to attract a lot of visitors. Chris Walker has been coming here since the landmark Argiro’s Convenience Store was there and is glad to hear what’s ahead.

“During the wintertime when you get really low tides, I’ve been out here when you can walk way out there,” recalled Walker. “Yeah, I think it’s a great place that it’s…it’s overgrown and it needs to be freshened up.”

The funding will be handed down from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which distributes the state’s GOMESA money. Spanish Fort mayor, Mike McMillan said plans have been in the works for some time and it will be good to see those plans transition to reality.

“We’ll put a bulkhead and then we decided we’re going to put a living shoreline in. Give people waterfront access. We’ll have picnic areas and those things. We’ll complete that,” McMillan said. “It’ll also allow us to acquire some additional property on the causeway for more waterfront access for our citizens.”

That additional property is known as the Shell Bank property. It’s a small cove with gated access on the far east side of the Causeway. McMillan said there isn’t yet a plan for what to do there.

“The plans are yet to be established. This is to acquire the property. Long-term, it’d be a park area for our citizens,” McMillan explained.

This latest grant comes on the heels of another $3 million-dollar federal infrastructure grant secured by Congressman Jerry Carl earlier in the year. ALDOT will put that money towards the upgrades to the Causeway ahead of construction on the new I-10 Bayway and River Bridge project. There’s no word on how soon work will begin on either.

