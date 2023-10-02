MCSO seeks help locating elderly man missing since Saturday

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly Theodore man who may suffer from a condition that may impair his judgment, authorities said.

Charles David Freeland, 79, left his home on Carol Plantation Road around 6 p.m. Saturday to visit family on Murray Hill Road in Theodore. According to the sheriff’s office, family members last spoke to Freeland via phone around 7 p.m. Saturday when he said that he was lost at the dead end of an unknown dirt road.

Relatives said Freeland suffers from dementia, MCSO said.

Freeland is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 191 pounds, and has blue eyes and gray or partially gray hair. He also has several tattoos, including a Playboy Bunny logo on his right forearm and a tribal design on his right shoulder, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

He was driving a white 1998 Honda Accord with tape on the front bumper. The tag number is unavailable, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charles David Freeland is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

