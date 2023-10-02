Advertise With Us
Hire One

MCSO seeks help locating elderly man missing since Saturday

Charles David Freeland may suffer from dementia, authorities say
Charles Freeland
Charles Freeland(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly Theodore man who may suffer from a condition that may impair his judgment, authorities said.

Charles David Freeland, 79, left his home on Carol Plantation Road around 6 p.m. Saturday to visit family on Murray Hill Road in Theodore. According to the sheriff’s office, family members last spoke to Freeland via phone around 7 p.m. Saturday when he said that he was lost at the dead end of an unknown dirt road.

Relatives said Freeland suffers from dementia, MCSO said.

Freeland is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 191 pounds, and has blue eyes and gray or partially gray hair. He also has several tattoos, including a Playboy Bunny logo on his right forearm and a tribal design on his right shoulder, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

He was driving a white 1998 Honda Accord with tape on the front bumper. The tag number is unavailable, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charles David Freeland is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School
Gabriel Felio
UPDATE: MPD locates missing 6-year-old

Latest News

MCSO seeks help locating elderly man missing since Saturday
MCSO seeks help locating elderly man missing since Saturday
Suspect in custody after shooting kills 1, injures another in Pensacola
Suspect in custody after shooting kills 1, injures another in Pensacola
Eight Mile man accused of murder in connection with Saturday shooting
Eight Mile man accused of murder in connection with Saturday shooting
USA Health Providence Hospital
Providence Hospital now part of USA Health, officials announce