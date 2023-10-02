Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile Police provides update on officer-involved shooting at Glenwood St. in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine two officers responded to a vacant house in the 600 block of Glenwood St. in Mobile to calls of a suspect on the roof.

According to Chief Prine a suspect on the scene fired his gun at the responding officers, and both officers returned gunfire causing the suspect to die of his injuries.

Mobile Police continue to investigate while the officers involved in the shooting are placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

FOX10 will continue to follow this story and will update you with additional information on-air and online as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths
Gabriel Felio
UPDATE: MPD locates missing 6-year-old
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School

Latest News

One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile
Recipe Stuffed Pork Tenderloin
Recipe Stuffed Pork Tenderloin
Pensacon Halloweenfest
Pensacon Halloweenfest
Mobile Police provide update on officer-involved shooting at Glenwood St. in Mobile
Mobile Police provide update on officer involved shooting at Glenwood St. in Mobile