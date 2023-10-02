MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

PENSACON HALLOWEENFEST

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

10 a.. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8

Splash City Adventures, 6709 Pensacola Blvd., Pensacola.

Celebrate the spookiest time of the year as Pensacon HalloweenFest returns for two days of family-friendly, Halloween-themed fun at Splash City Adventures, 6709 Pensacola Blvd., set for Oct. 7-8, 2023.

HalloweenFest combines the pop-culture fun of Pensacon with traditional Halloween celebrations for two full days of spooky pop-culture fun in an outdoor, convention-style atmosphere. The weekend will feature vendors, live entertainment, celebrity guests, artists, trick-or-treating and other fun in a safe environment.

Costumes are encouraged, and each day will include a costume contest, with adults competing on Saturday and kids on Sunday. There is a nominal fee to compete in the adult contest.

Pensacon HalloweenFest is excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the fan-favorite film “Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island” with the voice of Scooby himself, Scott Innes, as one of this year’s celebrity guests. In addition to everyone’s favorite mystery-solving Great Dane, Scott voiced Shaggy and Scrappy-Doo in the film. Scott will be bringing along Scooby’s famous Mystery Machine for photo opportunities. Also joining the fun is actor Alex Hyde-White, who appeared as the younger Henry Jones Sr. in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and as Marvel superhero Mr. Fantastic in Roger Corman’s adaptation of “The Fantastic Four.” Our guests will be on hand to meet fans and, for a fee, sign autographs and pose for photos.

Kids in costumes will receive a free Halloween bag, and are encouraged to trick-or-treat with the vendors set up across HalloweenFest.

In addition to the free HalloweenFest festivities, Splash City Adventures’ amusement park will be in full swing, featuring go-karts, amusement rides, the Pirate Cove Arcade, miniature golf, Laser Tag and more. Special HalloweenFest pricing for Splash City attractions will be in effect.

Pensacon is pleased to once again support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida with a weekend-long, raffle-style auction during HalloweenFest.

