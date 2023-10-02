Advertise With Us
People take stand against abortion at Respect Life Sunday demonstrations

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pro-life advocates lined the streets of Mobile Sunday for peaceful demonstrations.

Every year, Respect Life Sunday is held on the first Sunday of October for people to rally across the country to take a stand against abortion.

Local churches on both sides of the bay took part in the event. FOX10 News stopped by St. Pius X Catholic Church on Sage Avenue where people were holding. Event director Beth Perkins says in the past, this event was called Life Chain. She said the streets were full up and down Airport Boulevard and local churches signed up for different sections of the avenue. Then, the event evolved into individual churches holding their own rallies.

Perkins said the COVID-19 pandemic also put a wrench in the annual demonstrations, causing them to become much smaller. The rally is always from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and then the group concludes with a prayer. Perkins, who was a crisis pregnancy counselor for years, said the focus is also shedding light on giving mothers the resources they desperately need.

“It’s a beautiful way to stand for life and a lot of people come by. We have people honk their horns who agree with us, and we have people do other things that don’t agree with us, maybe, but it’s just a peaceful way to stand for life,” Perkins said.

If you missed this year’s assembly, another will be held next year on the first Sunday of October.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

