MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet Brookie! This dapper dude is the sweetest and would love a family to call his own. At two years old and 42 lbs, he’ll make a loyal bff to take on car rides and adventures. He’s dog friendly and loves humans, particularly those who bring treats. If you’re interested in meeting him, fill out the app at animalservicesmobile.com

