Advertise With Us
Hire One

Providence Hospital now part of USA Health, officials announce

USA Health Providence Hospital
USA Health Providence Hospital(University of South Alabama)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Providence Hospital and its clinics are now officially part of USA Health, the University of South Alabama announced Sunday.

Officials said the hospital on Airport Boulevard in west Mobile is now USA Health Providence Hospital and an estimated 1,800 Providence associates, physicians and other providers are now part of USA Health.

According to USA, the completion of the acquisition comes six months after the University of South Alabama Health Care Authority reached an agreement with St. Louis-based Ascension to acquire the 349-bed Providence Hospital, eight clinics on the hospital campus, and six family practice sites in west and north Mobile and in Moss Point, Miss.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School
Gabriel Felio
UPDATE: MPD locates missing 6-year-old

Latest News

MCSO seeks help locating elderly man missing since Saturday
MCSO seeks help locating elderly man missing since Saturday
Suspect in custody after shooting kills 1, injures another in Pensacola
Suspect in custody after shooting kills 1, injures another in Pensacola
Eight Mile man accused of murder in connection with Saturday shooting
Eight Mile man accused of murder in connection with Saturday shooting
Charles Freeland
MCSO seeks help locating elderly man missing since Saturday