Providence Hospital now part of USA Health, officials announce

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Providence Hospital and its clinics are now officially part of USA Health, the University of South Alabama announced Sunday.

Officials said the hospital on Airport Boulevard in west Mobile is now USA Health Providence Hospital and an estimated 1,800 Providence associates, physicians and other providers are now part of USA Health.

According to USA, the completion of the acquisition comes six months after the University of South Alabama Health Care Authority reached an agreement with St. Louis-based Ascension to acquire the 349-bed Providence Hospital, eight clinics on the hospital campus, and six family practice sites in west and north Mobile and in Moss Point, Miss.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.