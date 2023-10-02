We need rain but there are NO signs of it for several days with tons of sunshine and above average temps. Highs today will climb to around 90 degrees today and the next several days with mornings in the mid 60s. The next chance for showers comes in at the end of the week, but latest model guidance hints at very few showers actually falling.

The only piece of good news is that this weekend a cold front arrives to drag in some REAL Fall air to the Gulf Coast. By this weekend, highs will fall to the low 80s with morning temps even reaching the mid 50s by Sunday morning!

