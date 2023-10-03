Advertise With Us
2 arrested for robbery of Loves Travel Stop in Irvington

Haley Poston (left) and Jonathan Wright (right)
Haley Poston (left) and Jonathan Wright (right)(MCSO)
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MCSO said two people were arrested for the alleged robbery of a Loves Travel Stop on County Farm Road in Irvington.

The robbery occurred in early September when two individuals stole grocery items and a bluetooth speaker before attempting to run over the manager in their vehicle when he tried to stop them.

The two suspects returned on Sep 30 and were recognized by the store manager and he called authorities.

Haley Poston, 23, and Jonathan Wright, 28, were arrested and charged with first degree robbery, according to the jail log.

