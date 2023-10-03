Advertise With Us
Hire One

34-year-old woman identified as 1994 ‘Jane Doe’ victim of ‘Happy Face Killer’

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 34-year-old woman was the victim of the “Happy Face” serial killer whose remains were found in Okaloosa County in 1994, authorities said during a news conference Tuesday morning.

They said Suzanne L. Kjellenberg was the victim whose skeletal remains were found in 1994 along Interstate 10 near Holt in Okaloosa County.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s participated in a joint news conference to give details at 10 a.m.

Keith Hunter Jesperson, known as the Happy Face Killer, confessed in 1995 to killing eight women across several states, including Florida.

The woman whose remains were found in Okaloosa County in 1994 was known until now only as Jane Doe. She had been raped and strangled, according to authorities. Investigators believed all along she was among Jesperson’s victims.

Jesperson was known as the Happy Face Killer because he drew smiley faces on his letters to the media and authorities.

He’s been in prison in Oregon, where he’s already serving seven life sentences for seven other homicides between 1990 and 1995.

Also taking part in the news conference was the District 1 medical examiner, the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Othram Inc. The District 1 Medical Examiner’s Office teamed with Othram to use advanced DNA testing to help identify the victim.

Accused murderer Keith Hunter Jesperson, dubbed the Happy Face Killer, right, listens to his...
Accused murderer Keith Hunter Jesperson, dubbed the Happy Face Killer, right, listens to his attorney Tom Phelan, moments before pleading guilty to murder charges, Wednesday Oct. 18, 1995, at the Clark County Courthouse in Vancouver, Wash. (Troy Wayrynen/The Columbian via AP, File)(Troy Wayrynen/The Columbian via AP, File)
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman believed to be a victim of the “Happy Face...
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman believed to be a victim of the “Happy Face Killer” has been identified.(OCSO)

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths
Gabriel Felio
UPDATE: MPD locates missing 6-year-old
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School

Latest News

27th annual Cruisin’ the Coast underway in Mississippi
Spanish Fort High School to host substance education night event
Spanish Fort High School to host substance education night event
There are activities in cities and towns across the gulf coast from Moss Point to Gulfport.
Classic cars and live entertainment come to Mississippi for the 27th annual Cruisin’ the Coast
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30,...
Bill filed to rename highway after Jimmy Buffett